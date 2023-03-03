Different Forms of Income and Benefits with Shivam Patel and Daniel Banks | Teen Money Matters

Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari are back with a new episode of Teen Money Matters, this time for a conversation about income and benefits. First, they speak with Parkland High School freshman Shivam Patel about his experience and knowledge of income, finding a job and working as a teenager, and more.

Then, they welcome Daniel Banks, president of Silver Crest Insurance to shed some professional light on the different forms of earning income, the types of benefits that employees can receive, and tips to help young people save money for their future.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/2/23)