The Mysteries of the Teenage Brain with Jacquelyn Otto | Teen Connect

Yashvi Javia takes over the Teen Connect hosting duties by welcoming Jacquelyn Otto, a certified therapist specializing in adolescent psychology, to talk about the mysteries of the teenage brain and its development.

Jacquelyn discusses various topics that can weigh on teenagers' minds like mental health, identity, and hormones, and the importance and benefits of therapy for young people. She also explains how she got into adolescent therapy and her motivations for being involved in the field.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/2/24)