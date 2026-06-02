"Buildings Made to Last" with Bruce Wilson | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang sits down with Bruce Wilson, a project developer at GEMM Master Planning, to talk about his path into sustainable building strategies, which started when he restored a condemned historic home in Bethlehem.

Bruce shares his philosophy that sustainability equals longevity and explains what makes a building genuinely sustainable. Plus, are environmentally friendly buildings actually more affordable, and how can young people get involved in a career like Bruce's?

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/2/26)

