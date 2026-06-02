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Roots and Resilience

"Buildings Made to Last" with Bruce Wilson | Roots and Resilience

By Maddie Yang
Published June 2, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT

On this episode, Maddie Yang sits down with Bruce Wilson, a project developer at GEMM Master Planning, to talk about his path into sustainable building strategies, which started when he restored a condemned historic home in Bethlehem.

Bruce shares his philosophy that sustainability equals longevity and explains what makes a building genuinely sustainable. Plus, are environmentally friendly buildings actually more affordable, and how can young people get involved in a career like Bruce's?

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/2/26)

Tags
Roots and Resilience Bruce WilsonGrid & Energy Master Planning (GEMM)sustainabilityarchitecture
Maddie Yang
Maddie Yang is a student in WDIY's Youth Media Program. She is the host of <a href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/environmental-minute" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-4483-d15b-a7fb-4fb7df130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1746548062142,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-b348-d8b5-a1da-fb580a9c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1746548062142,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-b348-d8b5-a1da-fb580a9c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Environmental Minute&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.wdiy.org/show/environmental-minute&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-a660-d3cc-a5de-a7e2682d0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-a660-d3cc-a5de-a7e2682d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Environmental Minute</a>, providing listeners a glimpse into the world of environmental sustainability. She also is a roating host of the limited series for April 2025, <a href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/roots-and-resilience" data-cms-id="00000195-ed43-dd20-a5ff-ed5febcc0000" data-cms-href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/roots-and-resilience" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-4483-d15b-a7fb-4fb7df130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1744394709469,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-a235-d2e6-ab7f-feb525b30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1744394709469,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-a235-d2e6-ab7f-feb525b30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Roots and Resilience&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000195-ed43-dd20-a5ff-ed5febcc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-2606-d697-a5fe-278f95030000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-2606-d697-a5fe-278f94fb0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Roots and Resilience</a>.
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