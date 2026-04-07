Engineering Climate Solutions with Jeff Irvine | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang welcomes Jeff Irvine, Vice President of Sustainability, Energy, and Climate Change at WSP, an organization helping companies and cities decarbonize. Jeff explains what it means to achieve net zero and how different that can look for different communities.

Jeff shares how he's transferred his skills from his previous career in documentary filmmaking to his current work, and what the idea of sustainability means to him in a changing world.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/7/26)

