"A Voice in the Middle" with Rich Odell | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang is joined by Rich Odell, chairman of Circle of Blue, one of the world's premier newsrooms providing policymakers, business leaders, and citizens with a neutral voice on global water, food, and energy in a changing climate.

Maddie and Rich talk about what sustainability really looks like in relation to water and why young people often have a more urgent idea of sustainability, as well as how communities and people worldwide can be and are being impacted by water scarcity.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/3/26)

