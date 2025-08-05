Nurturing Knowledge with Lauren Fosbenner and Kate Semmens | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang talks with Kate Semmens and Lauren Fosbenner of the Nurture Nature Center in Easton about their work to educate all members of the community on the state of the environment in our region.

Lauren and Kate talk about the value of integrating science, art, and community in all that they do, the importance of collaboration with community members, and their big areas of focus, including the environmental issue that sparked the organization's creation.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/5/25)