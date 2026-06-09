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Q:LV

"I Am Where the River Meets the Ocean" with Nia Alexandria | Q:LV

By Robin Gow
Published June 9, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT

On this episode, Robin Gow talks with Nia Alexandria, a gardener guiding the MLK Park Community Garden and who played a part in forming Afros in Nature. Nia shares how her love for plants was fostered in her grandmothers' backyards and revived in her mid-20s.

They explore the beauty of talking to plants and treating them as unique beings and the connection between tending a garden and queerness. Plus, Nia's view on what community means and how it can be formed in nature.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/9/26)

Tags
Q:LV Nia AlexandriaGardeningNaturequeernessCommunity
Robin Gow
Robin is a local poet and educator. He is the host of Q:LV.
See stories by Robin Gow
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