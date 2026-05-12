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Q:LV

Building Healthy Relationships with Milo Wilson | Q:LV

By Robin Gow
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:44 PM EDT

On this episode, Robin Gow sits down with Milo/Michelle Wilson to talk about what healthy queer relationships look like, whether platonic or romantic. They explore green and red flags and the importance of feeling comfortable in a relationship.

They also discuss challenges queer people may be facing in the Lehigh Valley dating scene and why dating apps aren't really doing the job, as well as the value of building spaces for people to form bonds.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/12/26)

Tags
Q:LV Milo/Michelle WilsonRelationshipsqueernessCommunity
Robin Gow
Robin is a local poet and educator. He is the host of Q:LV.
See stories by Robin Gow
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