"The World Needs All Kinds of Minds" with Andi Ahrens | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow and local neurodivergent advocate Andi Ahrens talk about the connection between neurodivergence and queerness, and how Andi came to understand both identities.

They discuss some of the negative connotations around neurodivergence that may deter people from exploring their identities further, where community is available locally, and how spaces can be more welcoming and accessible.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/14/26)

