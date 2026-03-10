"You Can Break the Rules If You Want To" with Shiloh Sidor | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow talks with Shiloh Sidor, one of the moderators of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project's Beyond the Binary group. Shiloh shares the groups mission to provide a safe space for gender-expansive and nonbinary people to discuss and explore their identities and build community.

Shiloh shares their story of realizing their identity and coming out, and the challenges that came with that while they worked in a public school. They discuss the beauty of making other people comfortable to come out and express who they truly are.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

