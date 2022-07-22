Senate Bill 1191 and Anti-Trans Sports Restrictions with Corinne Goodwin | Q:LV

Justan Parker Fields welcomes Corinne Goodwin, President of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project back to WDIY to discuss PA Senate Bill 1191, which aims to prevent transgender students from participating in school sports alongside their peers.

(Original air-date: 7/21/22)