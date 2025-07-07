The Intersection of Environment & Economy with Susan Myerov and Ray Minarovic | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with the LVPC's Susan Myerov and RMS Environmental's Ray Minarovic about the relationship between climate action and the business community. They talk about the LVPC's Climate Action Plan and explain how it's evolved.

Ray explains the LVPC's long-standing relationship with the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce and shares some of the key issues they focus on together. Susan discusses the value of the LVPC knowing the concerns of local business leaders.

More information on Ray's search for a kidney donor can be found here.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 7/7/25)