Pennsylvania German Culture with Dr. William Donner | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published December 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST

John Pearce is joined by Dr. William Donner, a professor at Kutztown University, to discuss the past and present of the Pennsylvania German culture. They explore the difference between the titles PA German and PA Dutch and talk about why the language is largely disappearing.

Dr. Donner talks about his teaching at Kutztown University and his work with the PA German Cultural Heritage Center, and shares some of the common holiday traditions in PA German culture.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/25/25)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
