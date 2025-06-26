"She Risked Everything That Is Dear to Man" with Alisa Dupuy | Perspectives

John Pearce is joined by impersonator Alisa Dupuy and her cast of woman spies throughout history. She reveals a number of women who aren't regularly viewed as spies and tells their stories.

From informants in World War II to changemakers in the south during the Civil War, Alisa brings the characters to life to celebrate the approaching 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. She also shares how her love for history was created and fostered and talks more about her passion for entertaining and educating.

(Original air-date: 6/26/25)

