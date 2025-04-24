© 2025
Perspectives

Accurately Heard and Fairly Represented with Carol Kuniholm | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published April 24, 2025 at 3:33 PM EDT

John Pearce talks with Carol Kuniholm, Chair of Fair Districts PA, to learn more about redistricting and why it's so important. Carol talks about her journey into politics and the spark she felt when she found out about inequalities in many of Pennsylvania's schools.

Carol also explains what gerrymandering is and where it originated from, as well as how it persists today. She shares more about Fair Districts PA, from its formation to their current work in the state legislature.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/24/25)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
