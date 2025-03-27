© 2025
Perspectives

An Internal Look at USAID with Glenn Pearce | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published March 27, 2025 at 5:20 PM EDT
The crew of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) loads boxes of food and water donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), into an HH-60H Seahawk helicopter during humanitarian aid missions to Aceh, Sumatra, Indonesia.
PH3(AW) Tyler J. Clements
/
U.S. Navy
The crew of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) loads boxes of food and water donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), into an HH-60H Seahawk helicopter during humanitarian aid missions to Aceh, Sumatra, Indonesia.

John Pearce welcomes Glenn Pearce, a former worker with USAID, to talk about the organization that's been circling in recent news. Glenn talks about the work he did with USAID in Honduras and Nicaragua and how funding for the organization works.

Glenn shares the differences he experienced in South America and dispels misinformation that's been spread in recent months about USAID. He shares his thoughts on whether it would really matter if USAID was dismantled.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/27/25)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
