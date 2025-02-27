The Golden Age of TV Westerns with Dan Redington | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce sits down with Dan Redington, Director of the Mary Meuser Memorial Library, to share his vast knowledge of TV Westerns. Going back more than 50 years, Dan talks about popular shows like Gunsmoke and Bonanza.

John and Dan discuss why certain shows outlasted others, and why their episodes continue to be aired daily so many years later. They explain what the golden age of TV Westerns was, why it was such a remarkable time for television, and some books that will allow fans and history buffs alike to dive further into the details of the genre.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/27/25)