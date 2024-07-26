Baseball Buddies: The Sport's Past and Present with Steve Aaronson | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce is joined by fellow WDIY host and baseball aficionado Steve Aaronson to talk about all things baseball. They discuss their earliest and fondest memories of baseball and go all the way back to the sport's greatest moments and players of the 1950s.

Steve and John discuss their thoughts on how baseball has changed, including many of the rules, and which of these changes are a burden to the game or a throwback to the early days. Steve also talks about his and his wife Rosalie's love for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/25/24)