Perspectives

Baseball Buddies: The Sport's Past and Present with Steve Aaronson | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT

On this episode, John Pearce is joined by fellow WDIY host and baseball aficionado Steve Aaronson to talk about all things baseball. They discuss their earliest and fondest memories of baseball and go all the way back to the sport's greatest moments and players of the 1950s.

Steve and John discuss their thoughts on how baseball has changed, including many of the rules, and which of these changes are a burden to the game or a throwback to the early days. Steve also talks about his and his wife Rosalie's love for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/25/24)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
