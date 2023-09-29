© 2023
Perspectives

'We Walk Because They Walk': CROP Hunger Walks with Matt Piszel and Rev. Dianne Kareha | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published September 29, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT

Soon it will be CROP Walk time again, Oct. 8 in Bethlehem and Oct. 22 in Allentown. On this episode of Perspectives, Matt Piszel, overall coordinator for the walk in Bethlehem, and Rev. Dianne Kareha, of Allentown’s walk planning team join John Pearce to tell us how we can all join in this effort to provide food and combat hunger.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/28/23)

Perspectives Matt PiszelRev. Dianne KarehaCROP Hunger WalkFood InsecurityhungerChurch World ServiceAllentownBethlehem
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
