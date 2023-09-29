'We Walk Because They Walk': CROP Hunger Walks with Matt Piszel and Rev. Dianne Kareha | Perspectives

Soon it will be CROP Walk time again, Oct. 8 in Bethlehem and Oct. 22 in Allentown. On this episode of Perspectives, Matt Piszel, overall coordinator for the walk in Bethlehem, and Rev. Dianne Kareha, of Allentown’s walk planning team join John Pearce to tell us how we can all join in this effort to provide food and combat hunger.

(Original air-date: 9/28/23)