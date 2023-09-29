-
'We Walk Because They Walk': CROP Hunger Walks with Matt Piszel and Rev. Dianne Kareha | PerspectivesJohn Pearce sits down with Matt Piszel and Rev. Dianne Kareha to talk about the upcoming CROP Hunger Walks on Oct. 8 in Bethlehem and Oct. 22 in Allentown.
