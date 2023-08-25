© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Perspectives

Rev. Sherry Blackman and the 'Tales of a Truck Stop Chaplain' | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published August 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT

Rev. Sherry Blackman joins John Pearce to talk about her book, REV-IT-UP: Tales of a Truck Stop Chaplain. Rev. Blackman is pastor of Church of the Mountain, Delaware Water Gap, on the Appalachian Trail. How did she become interested in serving as chaplain at a truck stop just off Route 80? Listen to learn that and hear some of her many tales.

Contributed photo
/
Amazon

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/24/23)

Tags
Perspectives Rev. Sherry BlackmanREV-IT-UP: Tales of a Truck Stop ChaplainTruck StopChaplainAuthorfaithPresbyterian Church of the Mountain
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
Related Content