The Impact of Pandemics and 'Soft Racism' with Dr. James Higgins | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes back Dr. James Higgins, a professor of history at Rider University specializing in the history of medicine.

He talks about the influenza of 1918-22, the COVID pandemic, and how they impacted ethnic groups in the United States. Plus, what does "soft racism mean?" Listen in to find out.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/27/23)