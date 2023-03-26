The Many Forms of Literacy Education with TLC's Judit Garger and Becky Tacca | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes Judit Garger, Director of Programming and Becky Tacca, ESL Instructor at The Literacy Center in Allentown to talk about the nonprofit's ESL, GED, and workforce development programs, as well as the center's history and mission of helping struggling adults through education since 1977.

(Original air-date: 3/23/23)