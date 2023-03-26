© 2023
The Many Forms of Literacy Education with TLC's Judit Garger and Becky Tacca | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published March 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
IMG_0807.JPG
Judit Garger (left), John Pearce (center) and Becky Tacca (right)

John Pearce welcomes Judit Garger, Director of Programming and Becky Tacca, ESL Instructor at The Literacy Center in Allentown to talk about the nonprofit's ESL, GED, and workforce development programs, as well as the center's history and mission of helping struggling adults through education since 1977.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/23/23)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
