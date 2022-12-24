Exploring the Different Levels of Government with Dr. John Kincaid | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes Dr. John Kincaid, Professor of Political Science at Lafayette College and Director of the Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Center for the Study of State and Local Government talks of the need to educate young people about the federal, state and local governments. Which of these levels do people trust most and least?

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/22/22)