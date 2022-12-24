© 2022
Perspectives

Exploring the Different Levels of Government with Dr. John Kincaid | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published December 24, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST
John Pearce (left), Lucille Kinkaid (center) and Dr. John Kincaid (right)

John Pearce welcomes Dr. John Kincaid, Professor of Political Science at Lafayette College and Director of the Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Center for the Study of State and Local Government talks of the need to educate young people about the federal, state and local governments. Which of these levels do people trust most and least?

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/22/22)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
