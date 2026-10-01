© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Map

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur | Off the Map

By Julide Ozcan,
Jessa George
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:04 PM EDT

On the debut episode of Off the Map, hosts Julide Ozcan and Jessa George introduce the show and its goal of introducing listeners to the diverse people, cultures, and traditions that make our region special.

Plus, a look at the recent Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, from the symbolism and values behind them to the traditions families take part in. Plus, how these traditions and values tie into various other cultures and pieces of everyday life.

Off the Map centers on the cultures and traditions that people in our community follow with the goal of increasing awareness, understanding, and respect for the Lehigh Valley's plethora of ethnicities and cultures. New episodes air every fifth Monday at 6:30 PM, with additional episodes released digitally.

Tags
Off the Map Rosh HashanahYom KippurJewishculturereligion
Julide Ozcan
Julide Ozcan is a student at Parkland High School and co-host of <i>Off the Map</i> on WDIY.
See stories by Julide Ozcan
Jessa George
Jessa George is a student at Parkland High SChool and co-host of Off the Map on WDIY.
See stories by Jessa George