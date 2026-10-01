Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur | Off the Map

On the debut episode of Off the Map, hosts Julide Ozcan and Jessa George introduce the show and its goal of introducing listeners to the diverse people, cultures, and traditions that make our region special.

Plus, a look at the recent Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, from the symbolism and values behind them to the traditions families take part in. Plus, how these traditions and values tie into various other cultures and pieces of everyday life.

Off the Map centers on the cultures and traditions that people in our community follow with the goal of increasing awareness, understanding, and respect for the Lehigh Valley's plethora of ethnicities and cultures. New episodes air every fifth Monday at 6:30 PM, with additional episodes released digitally.