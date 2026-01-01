Julide Ozcan, a student at Parkland High School and co-host of “Off the Map”, is passionate about sharing the stories of the people around her. Growing up immersed in foreign language and culture has sparked her curiosity for global traditions, languages, and anthropology. She hopes to promote cultural appreciation for the diverse makeup of the Lehigh Valley through episodes with her co-host, Jessa George, and featured guests. At school, Julide is involved in orchestra, choir, and debate. In her free time, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano, and spending time outdoors.