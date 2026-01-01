Jessa George, a student at Parkland High School (class of 2029) and co-host of “Off the Map”, is dedicated to exploring the diverse stories, cultures, and religions of the Lehigh Valley. She aims to create a safe space for individuals to share their experiences while using the show as an educational tool to foster understanding of the community's diversity. Her involvement in media, school activities like FBLA and Model UN, as well as volunteer work and music lessons, has strengthened her passion for learning about the world, as well as the people living in it. Together with her co-host, she hopes to illuminate the diverse faces of the Lehigh Valley and enhance our understanding of its people.