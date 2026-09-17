Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 9/16/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

If you’re looking for a new piece of Revolutionary-era history to explore right here in the Lehigh Valley, head to Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites’s Moravian Museum of Bethlehem for A French Nobleman in Moravian Bethlehem. This exhibition runs through May 2027 and is part of the Lehigh Valley 250 celebrations.

The star of the story is the Marquis de Lafayette—French aristocrat, military officer, American Revolutionary War hero and one of George Washington’s closest allies. But this exhibition isn't just about Lafayette the famous Revolutionary. It looks at Lafayette as a visitor to Bethlehem.

After being wounded during the Revolution, Lafayette came to Bethlehem to recuperate. While he was here, he interacted with the local Moravian community and the people who hosted and cared for him.

And that's what makes this exhibition so interesting. We usually think about the Revolution through battlefields and famous leaders. This exhibition gives us a much more personal glimpse: What happened when a wounded French nobleman arrived in a small Pennsylvania community? Who welcomed him? And what did the local residents make of this very famous visitor?

It also gives us a chance to think about Bethlehem itself during the Revolution. The town wasn't simply sitting on the sidelines—it became part of the story when Lafayette arrived on its doorstep.

So if you've never thought about Lafayette as a patient, a visitor or a guest in Bethlehem, this is your chance to see a very different side of this Revolutionary War hero.

A French Nobleman in Moravian Bethlehem runs August 2026 through May 2027 at Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites.

Date Night

Window to Revolution: Pennsylvania Germans and the War for Independence exhibition is on view at Historic Trappe through February 27, 2028. This exhibition looks at the American Revolution through the experiences of Pennsylvania's German-speaking communities and the impact the war had on the Greater Philadelphia region.

And there are some seriously cool objects highlighted in the exhibition. Think flintlock pistols, Continental currency, the journals of Henry Muhlenberg, a German translation of the Declaration of Independence, and even fraktur—decorative documents made by former Hessian soldiers.

That last one is particularly fascinating because it reminds us that the Revolution wasn't simply Americans versus the British. People living in Pennsylvania had complicated backgrounds, languages and loyalties, and thousands of German soldiers were actually brought over to fight for the British. The exhibition gives you an opportunity to look at the Revolution through a Pennsylvania German lens—and to think about what independence meant to the people living in this region.

It's also a reminder that history isn't always black and white. Different communities experienced the Revolution in very different ways, and those perspectives can change how we understand the story today.

So here's your date-night assignment: head to Historic Trappe, wander through the exhibition together, pick your favorite artifact, and then grab a bite afterward and argue about which one tells the best story.

You've got plenty of time to plan this one because Window to Revolution runs through February 27, 2028.

Family-Friendly Activity

Take your furry family member along for this one! For a family history adventure, you don't even have to walk into a museum.

Perkasie is about 25 miles from Bethlehem, making it an easy day trip for a family looking to get out and explore somewhere new. Perkasie has a self-guided walking tour that lets you explore the town's history at your own pace—and it's a great way to get some fresh air and exercise with the whole family, including the dog.

Think of it as a history scavenger hunt with your four-legged friend tagging along. Instead of simply reading about the past, you're walking through the community, checking out historic buildings and streets, and seeing the places where Perkasie's history actually happened.

It's perfect for families with kids who need to move around while they're learning—and dogs who are always ready for another walk!

And because it's self-guided, there's no need to rush. Your family can take your time, and your pup can enjoy all those very important historical smells along the way!

So grab the leash, gather the family, put on some comfortable shoes, and make the 25-mile trip from Bethlehem to Perkasie for your own dog-friendly outdoor museum adventure.

Save the Date

And finally, here's one to put on your calendar if you like your history with a little mystery—and maybe a little danger.

From Spirits to Speakeasies: Easton, PA During Prohibition is a walking tour offered on the fourth Friday of the month at 6 p.m. by the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society.

You'll meet at the Sigal Museum at 342 Northampton Street in Easton and head out into the city to explore Easton's Prohibition-era past.

And let's just say this isn't the dry version of history. We're talking about the era of speakeasies, bootleggers, hidden liquor and the people who found ways around the law when the country banned the production and sale of alcohol.

This extremely popular walking tour is also a fun way to experience Easton because you're hearing the stories while standing in the places where the city's past unfolded. You might even find yourself looking at familiar downtown streets a little differently afterward, wondering what was happening there nearly a century ago.

So grab a friend, put on your walking shoes, and save the fourth Friday at 6 p.m. for From Spirits to Speakeasies. Visit SigalMuseum.org for tickets.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

