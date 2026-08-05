Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 8/5/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, take time to discover the stories of courage, resilience, and community that helped shape our nation.

Just about an hour from Easton, in Langhorne, the African American Museum of Bucks County invites you to explore the rich history and contributions of African Americans throughout Bucks County and beyond. Located in a historic 1716 farmhouse, the museum brings generations of stories to life through exhibits, artifacts, and personal experiences that connect our past with our present.

During the Revolutionary era, Pennsylvania was a place of great change, where the fight for independence raised important questions about freedom, equality, and the meaning of liberty. African Americans—both free and enslaved—were part of that story, contributing to communities, the economy, and the nation’s journey toward a more perfect union.

Today, the African American Museum of Bucks County open Wednesday through Saturdays, continues that conversation by sharing stories of perseverance, achievement, and the individuals who helped build the communities we know today.

Make plans to visit, learn, and reflect on the many voices that are part of America’s story. The African American Museum of Bucks County—where history comes alive and every story matters.

Date Night

I have found the perfect date night idea for history lovers! Just about an hour from Allentown, you'll discover one of Pennsylvania's most charming and historic destinations—Newtown.

Founded by William Penn in the 1680s, Newtown served as the county seat of Bucks County during the Revolutionary era. George Washington passed through the town after his victory at Trenton, and its streets are lined with beautifully preserved colonial buildings that bring history to life.

In the heart of it all is the Temperance House, an iconic inn that's been welcoming guests since 1772. Originally built as a tavern and schoolhouse, it served travelers during the Revolutionary War and became part of the story of America's founding. Today, the Temperance House offers the perfect blend of history and romance. Enjoy an unforgettable dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and warm hospitality in a setting where every room has a story to tell.

After dinner, take a leisurely stroll through Newtown's picturesque downtown, filled with colonial architecture, unique shops, and centuries of American history.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply escaping for the evening, make your next date night one to remember at the Temperance House in historic Newtown.

Family-Friendly Activity

Save the date for a summer evening where music, family fun, and American history come together! Join us Thursday, August 6 th for Live at the Falls at Scott Park in downtown Easton.

Gather your family and friends for an evening of live music, delicious food, and community celebration along the scenic Delaware River. Enjoy the sounds of Joyous, featuring pop, funk, R&B, soul, and swing, while relaxing with lawn games, food vendors, and the beautiful riverfront setting.

And while you’re there, take in the history surrounding you. Easton played an important role during the American Revolution as a meeting place for colonial leaders and citizens. In 1776, the community gathered at Easton’s Centre Square to hear the reading of the Declaration of Independence, joining towns across the colonies in celebrating the birth of a new nation.

This year, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, experience the place where history was made while creating new memories with your family.

Join us Thursday, August 6th, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for Live at the Falls—free music, family fun, and a celebration of community and our nation’s story.

Upcoming Highlights

Raise a glass to history, community, and a great cause at the Lehigh Valley Wine Auction, a special evening celebrating the region we call home.

On Saturday, September 12th, 2026, join the Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society and The Children’s Home of Easton for an unforgettable night in historic downtown Easton. Enjoy thoughtfully paired wines, cuisine from local restaurants, live music, and exciting auction experiences—all while supporting two organizations dedicated to preserving our stories and strengthening our community.

As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, this event offers a unique connection to Easton’s own Revolutionary story. Nearly 250 years ago, this city was a gathering place during the founding of our nation. In 1776, Easton was among the communities where the Declaration of Independence was publicly read, bringing neighbors together to hear the words that changed American history. Today, that same spirit of gathering continues—bringing people together to celebrate, share stories, and support the preservation of our past while investing in our future.

Enjoy an evening under the stars along historic Northampton Street, where history, food, wine, and community come together for a truly memorable experience.

Join the celebration at the Lehigh Valley Wine Auction on September 12th. For tickets and more information, visit SigalMuseum.org.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

