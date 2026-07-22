Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 7/22/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Looking for a full weekend of history, community, and summer fun for the whole family? Join the celebration in Emmaus for the 250th Anniversary Heritage Festival Weekend, happening July 24 through July 26, with the main event on Saturday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Emmaus is going all out to mark 250 years of American independence with a town-wide celebration that brings local history to life in every corner of the community.

Start the weekend in the Triangle on July 24, then spend Saturday, July 25, exploring the Emmaus Heritage Festival, where you can visit the town’s historic partner sites as part of the “Passport to History” experience. Stop by the Emmaus Historical Society, the 1803 House, the Knauss Homestead, and the Shelter House Society, each offering tours, living history demonstrations, and hands-on family activities.

Along the way, enjoy costumed interpreters, interactive exhibits, and storytelling that connects Emmaus’ earliest settlers to the people and traditions that still shape the town today. Kids can take part in engaging activities designed to make history fun and memorable, while adults discover the surprising depth of local Revolutionary-era and early American stories right in their own backyard.

Then keep the celebration going on Sunday, July 26, with additional events and activities in Community Park.

It’s three days of history you can walk through, explore, and experience together. So bring the family, grab your walking shoes, and make a weekend of it in Emmaus.

Save the date: July 24 through July 26 for the Emmaus 250th Heritage Celebration Weekend!

Date Night

Looking for a unique and meaningful date day idea with a Revolutionary War twist?

Take a drive-yourself “In Search of the Declaration” tour and follow the story of July 8, 1776—when the Declaration of Independence was publicly read in Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia. Simply head to sigalmuseum.org and purchase access to a virtual version of our bus tour – complete with audio, driving instructions, and photographs so you can drive yourself!

You and your sweetheart will start your day in Easton, where one of the earliest public readings took place, then map your route south through key Revolutionary-era sites tied to the birth of the nation in our region. Along the way, connect the dots between historic communities that helped spread the news of independence at a moment when the future of the country was still uncertain.

You can incorporate stops—or guided interpretation—of landmark sites like Washington Crossing, the William Trent House, and Christ Church in Philadelphia, each offering a glimpse into the people and places that witnessed the American Revolution unfolding in real time.

As you travel, imagine how news once moved slowly by horseback and river, yet carried ideas that changed the world forever. It’s part road trip, part living history lesson, and completely immersive—perfect for couples who love storytelling, exploration, and shared discovery.

But if you’d prefer to stay indoors and not take a road trip – you can still enjoy the tour from the comfort of your home through vivid photos and audio clips.

Make it a date: follow the path of independence and experience the Revolution together, one stop at a time. Purchase your tour link at sigalmuseum.org.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a fun, meaningful family outing that brings history to life this weekend?

Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary at the Knauss Homestead in Emmaus on Saturday, July 25th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Step inside one of the Lehigh Valley’s oldest surviving 18th-century homes and experience what life was like in the Revolutionary era. This beautifully preserved homestead lets families walk through rooms that have stood since the early days of America—where history isn’t behind glass, it’s all around you.

Kids and adults alike can explore the grounds, see how early families lived, and imagine what daily life looked like in the time of independence.

Outside, enjoy a full day of living history activities and storytelling that help bring the past into focus in a hands-on, engaging way. Special presentations will also share perspectives from Indigenous communities whose histories are deeply connected to this land long before and during the founding of the United States.

It’s part history lesson, part outdoor adventure, and all about discovering the stories that shaped our region and our country.

So bring the whole family and spend the day stepping back in time at the Knauss Homestead.

Save the date: July 25th, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Emmaus.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date for a hands-on summer experience in downtown Easton!

On July 25, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m., join the Making the Past: Summer Workshop Series at the Sigal Museum. Step inside history with this creative workshop inspired by Read This! The History of Media in Northampton County, and learn how people once shared ideas through print, paper, and handmade books.

In this final session, participants will explore the art of bookbinding, bringing together handmade prints and marbled paper to create your own one-of-a-kind book using traditional techniques.

No experience is needed—just curiosity and creativity. All materials are provided, and it’s a perfect activity for ages 13 and up.

Save the date and register online for Making the Past: July 25 at Sigal Museum.org.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

