Let's Talk

"Nobody Should Fall Through the Cracks": A Conversation with Shoshanah Tornberg | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST

On this episode, Dr. Hasshan Batts gives Rabbi Shoshanah Tornberg, a leader in the Allentown Jewish community, a chance to express her personal thoughts on the Jewish faith today. They discuss the big question of what it means to be Jewish, the idea that we are all responsible for our fellow human beings, and the struggles involved in being Jewish — and a person in general — with the current state of the world.

Above all, Shoshanah expresses her belief that although we may try to solve it all, fixing the world never gets done, it just gets farther.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 1/11/24)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
