"Nobody Should Fall Through the Cracks": A Conversation with Shoshanah Tornberg | Let's Talk

On this episode, Dr. Hasshan Batts gives Rabbi Shoshanah Tornberg, a leader in the Allentown Jewish community, a chance to express her personal thoughts on the Jewish faith today. They discuss the big question of what it means to be Jewish, the idea that we are all responsible for our fellow human beings, and the struggles involved in being Jewish — and a person in general — with the current state of the world.

Above all, Shoshanah expresses her belief that although we may try to solve it all, fixing the world never gets done, it just gets farther.

(Original air-date: 1/11/24)