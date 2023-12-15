Love, Growth, and Fatherhood with Michael Richardson | Let's Talk

On this episode, Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes his friend Michael Richardson to unpack the struggles of growing up in the Bronx and how that shaped him. They go on to talk about seeing loved ones battle addiction and facing it yourself. Beyond all of this, Michael wishes simply to be known as a loving father.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 12/14/23)

