Parenting Advice From the 'Poet of Peace': A Conversation with Saide Saddiq-Cisse | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...what it's like navigating conflict in parenthood.

Dr. Batts is back with another episode of Let's Talk, this time welcoming author Saide Saddiq-Cisse, who talks about his personal experiences as a father and how it influenced his book Hiccups & Healing: Moving Beyond High Conflict in Co-Parenting.

They also talk about the importance of keeping the child centered in a relationship, following the custody order, practicing the B.I.F.F. technique, and more.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 7/13/23)