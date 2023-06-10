© 2023
Let's Talk

Sitting Down with an Elder: A Conversation with Walter Beach III | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published June 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT

Let's talk about...sitting down with an elder.

Dr. Batts is back for another insightful episode, this time sitting down with Lehigh Valley resident and former NFL football player Walter Beach III, Hebkhu Nehti.

Walter talks about his childhood growing up in Michigan and being raised around strong Black men, his career playing football at Central Michigan University and with Cleveland Browns, his experiences facing racism, what it means to be a good man, and more.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 6/8/23)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
