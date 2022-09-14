© 2022
Let's Talk

Coffee, Community, and Creating a Better Future: A Conversation with Dr. Cynthia Mota | Let's Talk

Published September 14, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
Let’s talk about…community needs and the power of conversation.

Dr. Batts welcomes Dr. Cynthia Mota, president of Allentown City Council to talk about the current issues and topics that are on community members’ minds, immigration, Allentown’s status as a “majority-minority” city, as well as her background, lived experiences, and deep roots within the fabric of Allentown.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 9/8/22)

Tags

Let's Talk Dr. Cynthia MotaAllentownconversationpublic safetyRelationshipsimmigrationAffordable Housingmajority-minority cityAllentown City CouncilDominican RepublicCommunity
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
