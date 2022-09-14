Coffee, Community, and Creating a Better Future: A Conversation with Dr. Cynthia Mota | Let's Talk

Let’s talk about…community needs and the power of conversation.

Dr. Batts welcomes Dr. Cynthia Mota, president of Allentown City Council to talk about the current issues and topics that are on community members’ minds, immigration, Allentown’s status as a “majority-minority” city, as well as her background, lived experiences, and deep roots within the fabric of Allentown.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 9/8/22)