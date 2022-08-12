Black Wealth and 'the New Face of Philanthropy': A Conversation with Dwayne Jones | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...Black wealth and the new face of philanthropy.

Dr. Batts welcomes Dwayne Jones, CEO of Preventive Measures, Inc. and Chairman of the Preventive Measures Foundation. They discuss the importance of giving back to the community through philanthropic support, the statistics behind Black charitable giving, Preventive Measures' plans for the future, and more.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 8/11/22)