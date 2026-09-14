"More than Just Plain Music" with Dave Fry, Rick Weaver, and Tom Druckenmiller | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Dave Fry, owner of Godfrey Daniels, and musicians and WDIY hosts Rick Weaver and Tom Druckenmiller, about the upcoming "Dave's Night Out" at the intimate South Bethlehem listening room, where they'll discuss the intersection of their music and hosting experiences.

Dave shares how "Dave's Night Out" was sparked by a wish for deeper conversation about music and the group discusses their longtime friendship. Plus, how being on the radio and performing inform each other and the unique opportunities they all pursue to educate others on folk and old-time music.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/14/26)

