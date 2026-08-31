"Not the Same Old Art Show" with Thomas Yuracka and Mar Haeussler | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Thomas Yuracka, President, and Mar Haeussler, board member with the West Park Civic Association, to explore the upcoming Art in the Park, which follows a theme of renewal following recent damage to several historic trees in the area.

Thomas and Mar talk about the expansion of the event and the types of artists featured in recent years and share what they look for when selecting participating artists. Plus, an early peak at the demonstrations, music, and more at this 51st annual event.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/31/26)

