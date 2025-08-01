Search Query
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.
Tom Druckenmiller
WDIY Headlines
Programmers Reflect On WDIY's 30 Years, Part 2 | WDIY Local News
Max Barajas
WDIY's Max Barajas interviewed several volunteers, and asked about their time and involvement with WDIY, what makes it so special, and it's future. This is a second part, with more interviews.
