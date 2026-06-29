© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

connecting Arts and Science with Lin Erickson and Tamara Krizek | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published June 29, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks with Lin Erickson, Executive Director, and Tamara Krizek, Director of Marketing and Sales at the Da Vinci Science Center about their magical Impressionists Immersive Exhibition. The experience presents famous works of eight artists in a way that makes art accessible and connects it to the world of science.

Lin and Tamara discuss their programming catered to all ages that explores various art forms and talk about the passion that drives all of their employees and work.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/29/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Lin EricksonTamara KrizekDa Vinci Science CenterImpressionists Immersive ExhibitionArtsScienceEducation
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content