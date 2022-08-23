© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The Art of Creating Music at the Allentown Symphony’s Composer Consortium | LV Arts Salon

Published August 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT
IMG_2071x.jpg
Kirk O'Riordan (left), Tom Maher (second from left), Silagh White (second from right) and Ava Bloomfield (right).

Silagh White welcomes ASO Composer in Residence Chris Rogerson, music faculty Kirk O'Riordan (Lafayette College) and Tom Maher (Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts), and emerging composer Ava Bloomfield. They talk about the Allentown Symphony's Composer Consortium that supports new orchestral works, with a focus on the compositional process for the musicians involved.

The Composer Consortium faculty represent university and high school music programs as well as young and amateur composers from the listening area.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/15/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Chris RogersonKirk O'RiordanTom MaherAva BloomfieldComposer ConsortiumComposer in ResidenceComposerAllentown Symphony AssociationMiller Symphony HallMusic EducationMusic
Silagh White
Rotating host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.
See stories by Silagh White
