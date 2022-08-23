The Art of Creating Music at the Allentown Symphony’s Composer Consortium | LV Arts Salon

Silagh White welcomes ASO Composer in Residence Chris Rogerson, music faculty Kirk O'Riordan (Lafayette College) and Tom Maher (Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts), and emerging composer Ava Bloomfield. They talk about the Allentown Symphony's Composer Consortium that supports new orchestral works, with a focus on the compositional process for the musicians involved.

The Composer Consortium faculty represent university and high school music programs as well as young and amateur composers from the listening area.

(Original air-date: 8/15/22)