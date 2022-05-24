Previewing NCC's 2022 Summer Theatre Program with Bill Mutimer | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Bill Mutimer, Artistic Producing Director for Northampton Community College's Summer Theatre Program to talk about their return to live, in-person performances; the upcoming 2022 season starting with Footloose: The Musical on June 1; and how NCC is offering an affordable, fresh, and exciting summer festival of live theatre to local audiences.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/23/22)