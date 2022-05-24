© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LVArtsSalon.png
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Previewing NCC's 2022 Summer Theatre Program with Bill Mutimer | LV Arts Salon

Published May 24, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT
LVAS5-23.jpg

Kate Scuffle welcomes Bill Mutimer, Artistic Producing Director for Northampton Community College's Summer Theatre Program to talk about their return to live, in-person performances; the upcoming 2022 season starting with Footloose: The Musical on June 1; and how NCC is offering an affordable, fresh, and exciting summer festival of live theatre to local audiences.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/23/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Bill MutimerNorthampton Community College Summer TheatreNorthampton Community College Theatre DepartmentTheatrelive performanceIn-person eventsFootloose: The MusicalfestivalNorthampton Community College
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content