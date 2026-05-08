Economic Pulse: Week of 5/8/26

We are using less electricity.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the overall electricity consumption in the US has increased by 20% this century. This would have sounded much more impressive if not for the fact that the economy grew by 69% while the population increased by 21% during the same period. Per capita electricity consumption has dropped by almost 4% since the beginning of this century.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/8/26)

