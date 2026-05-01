Economic Pulse: week of 5/1/26

The economy grew 2%.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in the 1st quarter, nominal GDP growth was 5.6%, but once adjusted for inflation, real economic growth was estimated at an annual rate of 2%. This brings the total economic growth over the last four quarters to 2.7%.

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Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/1/26)

