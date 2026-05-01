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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: week of 5/1/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:41 PM EDT

The economy grew 2%.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in the 1st quarter, nominal GDP growth was 5.6%, but once adjusted for inflation, real economic growth was estimated at an annual rate of 2%. This brings the total economic growth over the last four quarters to 2.7%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/1/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse Bureau of Economic AnalysisGDPInflationEconomic growth
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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