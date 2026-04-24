Economic Pulse: Week of 4/24/26

Consumer Sentiment Fell 11% in April

The latest data from the University of Michigan has arrived, and it carries a heavy weight: Consumer sentiment plummeted 11% in April. This follows a 6% slide in March, bringing the index to a reading of 47.6. To put that in perspective, this isn’t just a post-pandemic slump or a reflection of the Great Recession. This is the lowest level recorded since the index began in 1952. We are effectively at a seventy-year low in the American psyche regarding the economy.

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(Original air-date: 4/24/26)