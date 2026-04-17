Economic Pulse: Week of 4/17/26

The Quiet Constant: Why Market Momentum Ignores the Noise

We often assume politics drives the market’s daily performance. But since 1950, over 75 years of growth, the data suggest the market plays its own song—driven more by global energy, technological innovation, and corporate earnings than by the daily news cycle.

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(Original air-date: 4/17/26)