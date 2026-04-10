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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 4/10/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published April 10, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT

Inflation rose to 3.3% in March.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.9% in March, resulting in an overall inflation over the last 12 months of 3.3%. A large 21% increase in gasoline prices accounted for most of the increase in CPI in March.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/10/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price IndexEconomyGas prices
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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