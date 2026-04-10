Economic Pulse: Week of 4/10/26

Inflation rose to 3.3% in March.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.9% in March, resulting in an overall inflation over the last 12 months of 3.3%. A large 21% increase in gasoline prices accounted for most of the increase in CPI in March.

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(Original air-date: 4/10/26)

