Economic Pulse: Week of 4/3/26

Consumer Sentiment Fell in March

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index dropped 6% in March, reversing the slow growth it had seen since last November. About two-thirds of the March surveys were completed after the start of the US military conflict in Iran. The short-run economic outlook plunged 14%, and year-ahead expected personal finances sank 10%.

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Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/3/26)

