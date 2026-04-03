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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 4/3/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:33 PM EDT

Consumer Sentiment Fell in March

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index dropped 6% in March, reversing the slow growth it had seen since last November. About two-thirds of the March surveys were completed after the start of the US military conflict in Iran. The short-run economic outlook plunged 14%, and year-ahead expected personal finances sank 10%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/3/26)

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Economic Pulse consumer sentiment indexMilitaryEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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