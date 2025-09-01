The Origins of Steelworker Rights | Landmarks with Leon

Welcome to the Lehigh Valley Landmarks with Leon podcast series, celebrating 250 years of independence. I'm your host, Rachel Leon. Since being elected in 2022 and serving as Vice President of Bethlehem City Council, I'm humbled by the opportunity to serve the diverse communities that make up our great city. But to understand where we're going, we need to understand our past. Each week, I'll share a short feature with a big story about the 250 years that made the Lehigh Valley and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, known as the Christmas City, as we explore historic landmarks.

This is part 2 of my special Labor Day episode on the United Steelworkers of America labor union. To listen to part 1, visit here.

Rachel

I remember hearing about Philip Murray. Who was he, and what did he help to accomplish?

Rep. Steve Samuelson

Well, in 1936, the Steelworkers Organizing Committee was organized in Pittsburgh, and he was the first president of that organization.

Rachel

Were there other steelworker strikes going on around the country? What was happening at that time?

Steve

So, in 1937, there was a "Little Steel strike," it was called. It involved 30 different steel mills belonging to three companies, and it lasted for five months. So, out of that strike which lasted five months, the National Labor Relations Act was passed, and it helped to establish a Steelworkers Agreement that established a standard pay rate, eight hour work days, overtime pay, a 40 hour work week, paid vacation, health and safety standards.

Here in Bethlehem, there was a strike in 1941, and this memorial here at Van Bittner Hall is in honor of that strike. And out of that 1941 strike here in Bethlehem, the United Steelworkers of America became the union which organized the Bethlehem Steel Plant.

Rachel

And that's the strike that happened in March, and it lasted four days?

Steve

Yes.

Rachel

Four days, if I remember. That's awesome.

Is it true that the government attempted to nationalize the American steel industry?

Steve

Well, yes, in 1952 there was a strike and President Truman issued an executive order to try and take control of the steel industry during the Korean War. Ultimately, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled against Truman, saying that he lacked the Constitutional statutory power to seize private power without Congressional approval.

Rachel

The separations of power.

Steve

The plant here in Bethlehem was active until 1995, the coke works until 1998, and the Bethlehem Steel Corporation was officially dissolved in 2003. But, today the United Steelworkers continues to advocate for workers' rights, fair labor practices, they organize the steel retirees, and they organize the workers right over here at Lehigh Heavy Forge in South Bethlehem, which is still active today.

Rachel

Bethlehem is known for so many things, but when it comes to industrial innovation, what is Bethlehem Steel best known for?

Steve

Bethlehem Steel had so many innovations over the years. They're known for the production of the wide flange steel beam, or the H beam. It can be seen in Bethlehem Steel's logo. It was also known as the Bethlehem Beam, and it was used in the age of modern skyscrapers. Also, the I beam provided greater strength and stability, and has been used in so many buildings and bridges around the United States and around the world.

Rachel

Can you name a couple iconic American structures that used the Bethlehem Steel Company in its heyday?

Steve

Well, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Madison Square Garden, Rockefeller Center, the George Washington Bridge, the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Should I go on?

Rachel

I think Bethlehem really built America.

Steve

Absolutely!

Rachel

It really was a pleasure to have you with us today, Steve, and to honor the men and women who worked at Bethlehem Steel, and members of United States Steelworkers of America. Thank you for being with us.

Steve

It was a pleasure to be here. Happy Labor Day.

We would like to thank Katie Rymon and Mike Piersa at the National Museum of Industrial History for their support.