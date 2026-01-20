"People Helping People" with Andrene Nowell and Candice Richards | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson first welcomes Andrene Nowell, CEO of Fine Feather Foundation and president of the Allentown School Board, to discuss her experience as the school board's first Black female president. She shares her passion for uplifting youth and talks about her multiple career pivots.

Then, Lindsay talks with Candice Richards, Regional Membership Development Manager at PSECU, about her belief in the power of financial education. Candice discusses the impact of faith on her life and her belief that recognition is just a byproduct of hard work.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 1/20/26)

